Home Sport Football

Pele 'glad' Gordon Banks made legendary save at 1970 FIFA World Cup

Although Gordon Banks had played a key role when England win the World Cup in 1966, the save from Pele four years later came to define his career.

Published: 12th February 2019 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

In this Thursday March 4, 2004 file photo Brazilian soccer legend Pele, right, presents former England goalkeeper Gordon Banks with a photograph showing Banks saving a header from Pele in the 1970 World Cup.

In this Thursday March 4, 2004 file photo Brazilian soccer legend Pele, right, presents former England goalkeeper Gordon Banks with a photograph showing Banks saving a header from Pele in the 1970 World Cup. | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Pele said on Tuesday he was "glad" England goalkeeper Gordon Banks saved his header at the 1970 World Cup because it was the start of a lasting friendship between the two men.

Paying tribute to Banks who died on Monday at the age of 81, the Brazilian legend said that even now he cannot believe Banks managed to scoop away the header in Guadalajara's Estadio Jalisco.

"The save was one of the best I have ever seen - in real life and in all the thousands of games I have watched since," Pele, 78, said in a Facebook post.

ALSO READ: Fellow FIFA World Cup winner Bobby Charlton 'proud' to call Gordon Banks a teammate

"He came from nowhere and he did something I didn't feel was possible. He pushed my header, somehow, up and over.

"And I couldn't believe what I saw. Even now when I watch it, I can't believe it. I can't believe how he moved so far, so fast." 

VIEW GALLERY: Check out some rare photos of England goalie Gordon Banks - The guy who pulled off 'save of the century'

Although Banks had played a key role when England win the World Cup in 1966, the save from Pele four years later came to define his career and the Brazilian said it created an unbreakable bond between the two men.

"So I am glad he saved my header - because that act was the start of a friendship between us that I will always treasure. Whenever we met, it was always like we had never been apart.

ALSO READ: From Pele to Hurst, world's best footballers were foiled by Gordon Banks

"I have great sadness in my heart today and I send condolences to the family he was so proud of.

"Rest in peace, my friend. Yes, you were a goalkeeper with magic. But you were also so much more. You were a fine human being."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pele FIFA World Cup 1970 Gordon Banks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp