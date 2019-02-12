Home Sport Football

Roma need to show ambition against Porto, says Di Francesco

Roma crashed out of the Coppa Italia with a 7-1 thrashing by Fiorentina but are now unbeaten in their last six Serie A games to sit one point off the Champions League berths.

Published: 12th February 2019 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Roma's Daniele De Rossi, left, and Milan's Ricardo Rodriguez vie for the ball during an Italian Serie A soccer match at Olimpico stadium, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Rome. | AP

By AFP

ROME: Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco called on his side to show ambition against Porto in Tuesday's Champions League last 16, first-leg tie at the Stadio Olimpico to rekindle enthusiasm after recent knocks.

Roma crashed out of the Coppa Italia with a 7-1 thrashing by Fiorentina but are now unbeaten in their last six Serie A games to sit one point off the Champions League berths.

"This game is a great chance to produce a big performance and bring back some enthusiasm," said Di Francesco.

"There are only two Italian sides left in the competition, we are proud to be one of them. We have to aim high."

Roma reached the semi-finals last season before falling to Liverpool, but have never beaten Porto who have won the competition twice, most recently in 2004 under Jose Mourinho.

Sergio Conceicao's Porto last reached the quarter-finals in 2015, and beat Roma 4-1 on aggregate in the 2016-2017 playoffs.

Roma will be without forward Patrik Schick who picked up a muscular problem, but defender Kostas Manolas has returned to training although goalkeeper Robin Olsen remains a doubt.

Porto, meanwhile, will be without suspended winger Jesus Corona with top-scorer Moussa Marega injured.

Porto are unbeaten since last October and are leading their domestic league but recently crashed out of the Portuguese Cup on penalties and have dropped points in successive league games.

"Sergio Conceicao is doing a great job," said Di Francesco.

"He's given Porto a clear identity, they are more effective now. Despite their injuries, they are a compact, organised side.

"It'll be a physically demanding game. We need to be strong defensively tomorrow. 

"It's vital that we don't concede, although we can't allow that desire to compromise our identity and the way we want to play."

Captain Daniele De Rossi returned from injury to help Roma secure a draw against AC Milan and win over Chievo in their last two games.

"Team-mates and the coach talk about my importance, but perhaps they don't realise how important they've been to me in recent years. I want to thank them for that," said the 35-year-old.

Roma's best run in the competition was reaching the 1984 final before losing on penalties to Liverpool at the Stadio Olimpico.

Porto coach Conceicao knows the Stadio Olimpico well having played three seasons with Lazio and won five trophies including Serie A in 2000.

"Obviously entering this stadium brings back memories of happy years and the many titles I won at Lazio," said the 44-year-old.

"It's always emotional coming to Rome, but my focus is this game."

The second leg will take place in Portugal on March 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp