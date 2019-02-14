Home Sport Football

Cristiano Ronaldo on bench as Juventus warm up for Atletico Madrid against Frosinone

Paulo Dybala returns to the starting line-up, forming an attacking trident alongside Mario Mandzukic and Federico Bernardeschi.

Published: 14th February 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Juventus footballer Cristiano Ronaldo (File | AP)

By AFP

MILAN: Cristiano Ronaldo is set for a rare start on the bench as Juventus host struggling Frosinone on Friday looking to pull 14 points clear in Serie A with an eye towards next week's Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid.

Portuguese star Ronaldo brought his tally to 20 goals for Juventus in all competitions last weekend in a 3-0 win over Sassuolo.

But the 34-year-old will start on the bench for just the second time this season before the former Real Madrid player returns to the Spanish capital next week.

Paulo Dybala returns to the starting line-up, forming an attacking trident alongside Mario Mandzukic and Federico Bernardeschi.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri's defensive problems have been eased with trio Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini back training.

Juventus captain Chiellini is expected to return on Friday.

Second-placed Napoli dropped points last weekend with a goalless draw against Fiorentina and face a potentially tricky test at home against Torino.

Walter Mazzarri's Torino are four points off the Europa League places.

Napoli will be without midfielder Marek Hamsik for the first time since the former skipper having sealed his move to Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang.

Lorenzo Insigne takes on the captain's role and insisted motivation remained high despite Juventus' charge towards an eighth consecutive league title.

"Juventus haven't sapped our motivation, we knew it would be hard to keep up with them," said Insigne.

"We know they're a great team, but we're no worse than them.

"The championship is still long. We left some points on the road that we deserved, but we certainly do not give up."

- Inter in turmoil -

 Meanwhile, third-placed Inter Milan, nine points behind Napoli, are in turmoil as they host Sampdoria days after stripping star forward Mauro Icardi of the captain's armband.

Icardi's contractual situation, with his current deal expiring in 2021, has become an increasingly divisive issue between club bosses and the player's wife Wanda Nara, who is also his agent.

Argentina forward hit back by refusing to travel for their Europa League round of 32 first-leg game at Rapid Vienna on Thursday and is uncertain to play against his former club Sampdoria, who are ninth, on Sunday.

"It was a difficult and painful decision because we know his worth," said Inter coach Luciano Spalletti.

"It was done exclusively for the good of Inter. There are some things concerning the player that had to be sorted."

The uncertainty over Icardi, who scored 29 Serie A goals last season, could prove problematic as Spalletti tries to secure Champions League football next season.

Inter are just four points ahead of city rivals AC Milan who travel to Atalanta.

Atalanta, Roma and Lazio are all one point behind AC Milan.

The clash in Bergamo will be one for fourth place, the final Champions League berth, which Roma will also be targeting at home against Bologna, and Lazio at Genoa.

Roma claimed a 2-1 Champions League last 16, first-leg win over Porto on Tuesday with teenage star Nicolo Zaniolo scoring both goals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cristiano Ronaldo Serie A Atletico Madrid Juventus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp