Home Sport Football

Fans stabbed in Rome ahead of Sevilla-Lazio

Two Spanish fans and an American were hurt in the fight, which broke out ahead of Thursday's UEFA Europa League match, La Repubblica daily said.

Published: 14th February 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

For representational purposes

By AFP

ROME: At least three people were stabbed in a mass brawl between Lazio and Sevilla fans in Rome, with one suffering serious injuries, Italian media reported.

Two Spanish fans and an American were hurt in the fight, which broke out ahead of Thursday's UEFA Europa League match, La Repubblica daily said.

"Everything was quiet, when suddenly we heard shouting and the sound of broken glass. We rushed to the window and saw guys with hoods armed with clubs and batons that were attacking other guys," one local bar owner told the daily.

Some forty people were involved in the clashes in Monti, near the Colosseum in the historic centre, which was broken up by police in riot gear, it said.

The Gazzetta dello Sport daily put the number of people being treated in hospital for stab wounds after the attack at four, including one British man reportedly in critical condition.

It said knives had been used in the attack, adding that one of the Spanish fans was also critical, while the other Spaniard and the American were said to be less seriously wounded.

Another daily, Corriere della Sera, said one of the injured fans dragged himself bleeding along the street to call for help from passersby.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Colosseum Gazzetta dello Sport Lazio Sevilla

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp