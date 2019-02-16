Home Sport Football

Minerva unwilling to play in Kashmir

 They say sports transcends all barriers. That statement, though, doesn’t often play out well in real life.

Published: 16th February 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

The terror attack in Pulwama has made teams reluctant to travel to Kashmir

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: They say sports transcends all barriers. That statement, though, doesn’t often play out well in real life. Take the case of Real Kashmir — their qualification for the country’s top tier league and their subsequent fight for the title was one of the most heartwarming stories to come from the valley of late. A ray of hope amidst the usual doom and gloom. Yet, after the Pulwama attacks on Thursday, the inevitable turmoil that is written into Kashmir’s fate has returned to haunt them.

Their next opponents — they play Minerva Punjab in Srinagar on February 18 — have already requested that the game be shifted in the wake of Thursday’s terror attacks. Minerva’s owner Ranjit Bajaj took to Twitter to voice his concern. “Taking my boys there to play a football match on the 18th seems like disrespecting brave CRPF jawans.”

Bajaj posted a picture of his team sporting ‘Saluting the Indian Armed Forces’ tag on their shirts and said: “If we wear this on our chest in tribute to our armed forces, isn’t it wrong to go & play a football match the very next day, one hour away from where our 42 brave CRPF jawans were martyred?”
I-League officials confirmed that the matches currently scheduled will be played out as planned. “As of now, there is no decision to shift the game,” I-League CEO Sunando Dhar said. “We have been assured that Srinagar is safe at the moment and the security situation there is under control. So as of now, the matches will go forward as planned.”

I-League’s stand, though, does nothing to dispel question marks over the match as Bajaj has been quoted as saying that he would rather prefer to forfeit the match rather than play in Srinagar.
The developments come at a rather unfortunate time for both Real Kashmir and the I-League in general, with the club playing a headline role in one of the most exciting seasons in recent years. 

Chennai City lead the table with 34 points from 16 games, with Kashmir not too far behind on 32 points. Kolkata giants East Bengal have 31 points, but have played a game less, meaning they can go joint top with Chennai if they were to win their game in hand against Churchill Brothers. That would have set up an exciting clash between East Bengal and Kashmir in Srinagar on February 28, but question marks now hang over that fixture as well.

Dave Robertson’s men had also been generally warmly received on their travels (with the notable exception of their game against Gokulam Kerala in Kozhikode), but it remains to be seen if that will continue when they travel to Bhubaneswar to play Indian Arrows on Sunday.

When asked if they would be pushing for extra security measures for their trip to Odisha, sources close to the Kashmir club replied in the negative. As of now, like the AIFF, they are also going ahead as per schedule.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Minerva Real Kashmir Pulwama attacks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp