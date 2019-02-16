Minerva unwilling to play in Kashmir

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: They say sports transcends all barriers. That statement, though, doesn’t often play out well in real life. Take the case of Real Kashmir — their qualification for the country’s top tier league and their subsequent fight for the title was one of the most heartwarming stories to come from the valley of late. A ray of hope amidst the usual doom and gloom. Yet, after the Pulwama attacks on Thursday, the inevitable turmoil that is written into Kashmir’s fate has returned to haunt them.

Their next opponents — they play Minerva Punjab in Srinagar on February 18 — have already requested that the game be shifted in the wake of Thursday’s terror attacks. Minerva’s owner Ranjit Bajaj took to Twitter to voice his concern. “Taking my boys there to play a football match on the 18th seems like disrespecting brave CRPF jawans.”

Bajaj posted a picture of his team sporting ‘Saluting the Indian Armed Forces’ tag on their shirts and said: “If we wear this on our chest in tribute to our armed forces, isn’t it wrong to go & play a football match the very next day, one hour away from where our 42 brave CRPF jawans were martyred?”

I-League officials confirmed that the matches currently scheduled will be played out as planned. “As of now, there is no decision to shift the game,” I-League CEO Sunando Dhar said. “We have been assured that Srinagar is safe at the moment and the security situation there is under control. So as of now, the matches will go forward as planned.”

I-League’s stand, though, does nothing to dispel question marks over the match as Bajaj has been quoted as saying that he would rather prefer to forfeit the match rather than play in Srinagar.

The developments come at a rather unfortunate time for both Real Kashmir and the I-League in general, with the club playing a headline role in one of the most exciting seasons in recent years.

Chennai City lead the table with 34 points from 16 games, with Kashmir not too far behind on 32 points. Kolkata giants East Bengal have 31 points, but have played a game less, meaning they can go joint top with Chennai if they were to win their game in hand against Churchill Brothers. That would have set up an exciting clash between East Bengal and Kashmir in Srinagar on February 28, but question marks now hang over that fixture as well.

Dave Robertson’s men had also been generally warmly received on their travels (with the notable exception of their game against Gokulam Kerala in Kozhikode), but it remains to be seen if that will continue when they travel to Bhubaneswar to play Indian Arrows on Sunday.

When asked if they would be pushing for extra security measures for their trip to Odisha, sources close to the Kashmir club replied in the negative. As of now, like the AIFF, they are also going ahead as per schedule.