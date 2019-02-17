Home Sport Football

At 40 years and 136 days old, Claudio Pizarro becomes Bundesliga's oldest scorer

The Peru striker claimed his 195th Bundesliga goal in dramatic fashion to equalise with the last kick of the game having come off the bench for mid-table Bremen in the 61st minute.

Published: 17th February 2019 01:59 PM

Bremen's Peruvian forward Claudio Pizarro. | AFP

By AFP

BERLIN: Claudio Pizarro, the Bundesliga's record foreign goal-scorer, claimed another milestone on Saturday when he became the league's oldest scorer in Werder Bremen's 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin.

Aged 40 years and 136 days, the Peru striker claimed his 195th Bundesliga goal in dramatic fashion to equalise with the last kick of the game having come off the bench for mid-table Bremen in the 61st minute.

"I am very happy, this point helps us and I am very proud to have scored," said Pizarro, who has also played for Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Cologne.

Luck shone on Pizarro when he smashed a speculative free-kick under Hertha's wall and it took two deflections before hitting the net in the 96th minute at Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

"I just tried to shoot under the wall, because I knew they were going to jump," explained Pizarro.

Pizarro's goal, which delighted Bremen coach Florian Klofeldt, who is four years younger than the Peruvian, bettered the previous Bundesliga record of Mirko Votava, who also netted for Bremen, aged 40 years, 121 days, back in 1996.

Claudio Pizarro Werder Bremen Hertha Berlin Bundesliga

