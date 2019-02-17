Home Sport Football

Samuel Umtiti set for Barcelona return against Lyon

The French defender is in the Barcelona squad that will travel to Lyon for their Champions League encounter on Tuesday.

Published: 17th February 2019 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Samuel Umtiti

Samuel Umtiti (File | AFP)

By AFP

BARCELONA: Samuel Umtiti is set to make his long-awaited return from injury after Barcelona named him in the squad on Sunday to face Lyon in the Champions League.

A knee problem has caused Umtiti to play only once in almost five months but the defender resumed training at the end of January and has been included in Barca's squad for the trip to Lyon on Tuesday.

Umtiti is unlikely to start the first leg against his former club but his availability is a plus for coach Ernesto Valverde, with difficult fixtures to come.

After Lyon, Barcelona face a trip to Sevilla in La Liga before two Clasicos in four days, the first in the Copa del Rey and the second in the league, both at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Umtiti's absence left Barca short in central defence. They signed Jeison Murillo on loan from Valencia in January while Jean-Clair Todibo's summer move from Toulouse was also brought forward.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FC Barcelona Samuel Umtiti Lyon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp