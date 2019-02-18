Home Sport Football

Saudi Arabia denies crown prince seeks to buy Manchester United

New York-listed United has been valued at around $4 billion and British newspaper The Sun reported Prince Mohammad was stepping up a bid over the weekend.

Published: 18th February 2019 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (File | AP)

By Associated Press

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman does not intend to buy Manchester United, the kingdom's government said, while confirming its sovereign wealth fund held sponsorship talks with English football's most successful team.

New York-listed United has been valued at around $4 billion and British newspaper The Sun reported Prince Mohammad was stepping up a bid over the weekend.

The crown prince was at the center of a global outcry last year over the death of writer Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. That put United's already-close links with the Saudi government under scrutiny.

Speculation has grown about Saudi interest in United since the club signed a "strategic partnership" with the kingdom's General Sports Authority in 2017. But Saudi media minister Turki Al-Shabanah has distanced the country from a takeover of one of the biggest brands in sports.

"Reports claiming that HRH the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman intends on buying @ManUtd are completely false," Al-Shabanah tweeted from a verified account.

United is owned by the Glazer family, who also own the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Glazers bought United in 2005 and maintained control after floating part of the record 20-time English champions on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012.

Al-Shabanah tweeted that United held a meeting with Saudi's sovereign wealth fund "to discuss sponsorship opportunity. No deal has been materialized."

The club did not comment on the reports about takeover interest from Saudi Arabia ahead of the minister's denial.

The Glazers have turned United into one of the biggest money-making machines in soccer, with the club last week projecting revenue for the financial year of between 615 million pounds ($794 million) and 630 million pounds ($813 million).

In 2017, United attached itself to Saudi's Vision 2030 — a blueprint advanced by the crown prince to wean the kingdom off its reliance on oil.

The killing of Khashoggi cast a shadow over Saudi international business dealings. Khashoggi, who had written critically about the prince in the Washington Post, went missing in October.

After denying for several weeks that Khashoggi was killed in the consulate, Saudi Arabia indicted 11 people in the killing, including several officials close to the crown prince. The kingdom denies the crown prince knew of the plot

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester United Mohammed bin Salman Saudi Arabia English football

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp