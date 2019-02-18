Home Sport Football

Striker Plaza scoring goals for fun after soul-searching break

But his journey in the I-League has been anything but smooth, especially during his time at East Bengal.

Published: 18th February 2019

Willis Plaza has scored 18 times for Churchill Brothers so far, highest in the I-League

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: LIFE is never easy for footballers in India, especially for foreign recruits. They are under constant scrutiny and if someone is playing for giant clubs like East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, the pressure to perform multiplies. Only a handful have managed to withstand the pressure and impressed while others have failed. Take the case of Churchill Brothers striker Willis Plaza. The Trinidad & Tobago player is currently enjoying his best season on Indian soil, top-scorer in the I-League with 18 strikes from as many games. But his journey in the I-League has been anything but smooth, especially during his time at East Bengal.

Plaza showed initial promise after joining Trevor Morgan’s East Bengal in January 2017, scoring nine times in 14 games. But a recurring hamstring injury and the death of his brother, who was suffering from cancer, turned things upside down. What followed was a torrid few months in his second season with the club where he struck only twice in 10 games. Unimpressed fans hurled abuses at him while club officials criticised him in public.

“When I came here, I was playing with a free mind. The next season was harsh. I lost my brother and then injuries bogged me down. My brother was the biggest motivator for me and in his absence, I lost the motivation,” Plaza said. “But fans in Kolkata don’t consider that. You have to perform no matter what is going on with you. It was a bad phase and I couldn’t take the pressure.”

What he needed was a break to heal, physically and emotionally. Plaza went back to Mount Hope (Trinidad) and returned fresh. Since then, there has been no looking back. He has started every game this season, amassing 1554 minutes for Churchill and has got his scoring touch back.
“I needed a break away from football to go soul-searching. I had to put things behind and move on. With my family there, I managed that in the off-season. I had a good recovery at Churchill and most importantly, I started scoring again,” the 31-year-old said.

At Churchill, he has built up a good attacking partnership with his compatriot Anthony Wolfe and Gambian midfielder Dawda Ceesay. The trio have been involved in 29 out of 31 goals for the Goan club thus far. On Sunday, Plaza’s 68th-minute strike denied his former club the chance to go level on points with Chennai City FC. “I don’t need to prove anything to anyone. I needed to prove to myself that I was good enough. And that has worked. Despite the initial problems at Churchill, things are good now. Everyone is enjoying their game and we are happy with how the season has gone so far,” said Plaza.

