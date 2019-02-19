Home Sport Football

Orlando City signs Portuguese winger Nani to three-year deal

The 32-year-old Portuguese Winger will join the side on a free transfer from Sporting Lisbon.

Nani

Nani signed a three-year contract with the MLS side | AFP

By AFP

MIAMI: Portuguese winger Nani, a four-time Premier League champion and 2008 UEFA Champions League winner with Manchester United, signed a three-year contract Monday with Orlando City of Major League Soccer.

The 32-year-old who helped Portugal win the 2016 European crown joined the Florida side on a free transfer from Sporting Lisbon.

"This is an exciting day for our organization," Orlando City executive vice president of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said.

"Nani brings tremendous experience to our roster. He's a dynamic winger with quality abilities to move and cross the ball, impact games and lead the offensive play."

The Lions need all those things after a miserable 2018 campaign, with only eight wins and four drawn from 32 matches for the second-worst record in MLS, last in the Eastern Conference with 28 points.

Nani had nine goals in 58 appearances with Sporting as a teen star before joining compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007 at Old Trafford, where he would remain through 2014 with 41 goals in 230 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

With stints at Sporting at either end, Nani had stints at Fenerbahce, Valencia and Lazio.

