Home Sport Football

We were confused: Manager Maurizio Sarri frustrated as Chelsea woes mountg

Booed off at the final whistle, the beleaguered Blues manager felt Chelsea deserved better after the FA Cup holders started the fifth round clash on top.

Published: 19th February 2019 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri gestures when looking at the fourth official during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Under-fire Maurizio Sarri admitted his Chelsea flops played "confused" football as they crashed out of the FA Cup with a tame 2-0 defeat against Manchester United on Monday.

Sarri was subjected to calls for his sacking from angry Chelsea fans during the troubled team's fifth defeat in their last 10 games.

Booed off at the final whistle, the beleaguered Blues manager felt Chelsea deserved better after the FA Cup holders started the fifth round clash on top.

But he conceded they lacked direction and focus in a tepid second half surrender.

"Tonight we were unlucky because we played a very good first half and at the end of the half the score was 2-0," Sarri said.

"We gave them a few opportunities. We played confusing football in the second half. 

"After the first half it wasn't easy to play with that score."

Toothless Chelsea managed only two shots on target all night and the limp second half display suggested the players are hardly doing everything in their power to save Sarri.

Sarri has publicly criticised his squad on several occasions in his first season in charge, questioning their mentality and motivation.

The former Napoli is now in danger of being axed by ruthless owner Roman Abramovich, with Thursday's Europa League tie against Malmo and Sunday's League Cup final against Manchester City looming as must-win matches if Sarri is to save his job.

"I feel the pressure for results of course, not about something else," he said when asked if he was concerned about being sacked.

"We have to work, we have to speak, we have to find more aggression and determination in both boxes."

United's commanding display was the perfect way to bounce back after last week's disappointing Champions League last 16 first leg loss to Paris Saint Germain.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted with the way his players responded to that setback and United's interim manager was especially impressed with their work-rate.

"The performance tonight was fantastic, our tactics worked. We asked our midfielders to press higher and get into the box and it worked," Solskjaer said.

"Chelsea are a good team, they have their way of playing but Juan Mata did a fantastic job on Jorginho and we were absolutely perfect defensively. We kept a clean sheet.

"It is a massive result. We had criticism after the PSG game and everyone did what we asked them tonight."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maurizio Sarri Chelsea Manchester United FA Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp