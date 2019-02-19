Home Sport Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic vows to 'break every record in MLS this season'

The 37-year-old Swedish striker told a crowd of LA Galaxy fans about his ambitious plans.

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (file | AFP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic set an exceptional challenge for the upcoming Major League Soccer season on Sunday, vowing to rewrite the league record book this year.

The 37-year-old Swedish superstar unveiled new Galaxy jerseys in a flashy entrance, then told a crowd of fans his ambitious plans for the 2019 campaign.

"This season I will bring something to you. I will break every record in the MLS this season," Ibrahimovic said.

Zlatan scored 22 goals and set up 10 others in 27 MLS contests last season, launching him into the new season with great expectations.

The Galaxy, who host their season opener against Chicago on March 2, went 13-12 with nine drawn last season to miss the MLS playoffs by a single point.

Among the more impressive MLS records, Zlatan would be trying to shatter are goals in nine consecutive games, an assist in eight consecutive matches and four goals in one half.

Josef Martinez of Atlanta set the one-season MLS goals record with 31 in 34 games played last year.

Carlos Valderrama of Tampa Bay set the record for assists with 26 in 32 games in 2000.

Other marks include 181 shots in a season and 76 shots on goal in a season.

