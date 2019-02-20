Bengaluru FC game for I-League Division 2 match in Srinagar

Krishnendu Banerjee By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The terror attack in Kashmir, where 44 CRPF personnel lost their lives on February 14, has had an impact on Indian football. Minerva Punjab FC, who were to play Real Kashmir FC in Srinagar on February 18, decided against travelling. East Bengal, too, have urged the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for a change in venue for their match slated there on February 28.

Bengaluru FC, however, have expressed no concerns in playing in the valley. The Indian Super League outfit’s reserves are scheduled to play Lonestar Kashmir in a Group A 2nd Division I-League match on February 28 at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar, the same day when East Bengal are set to face Real Kashmir.

“As of now, the match will go on as scheduled. We will play there as long as the AIFF sees the place fit to host matches. If AIFF decides to put a blanket ban on matches in Kashmir, then perhaps, we will not play there. We are waiting for AIFF’s stance on that. Otherwise, we have no problem in playing there on February 28,” a BFC official said. ARA FC of Ahmedabad are scheduled to play in Srinagar on February 24.

While Minerva have even moved Delhi High Court and appealed that their match in Srinagar be rescheduled, BFC authorities actually volunteered to take part in an exhibition match in Srinagar against Real Kashmir to express solidarity.

“Dear @realkashmirfc we @bengalurufc are ready to come and play an exhibition match in Srinagar against youll whenever you invite us. We look forward to the opportunity of sharing this beautiful game in your beautiful state which is an integral part of our great country,” tweeted BFC CEO Parth Jindal on Tuesday.

Real Kashmir were prompt to respond and invited the Bengaluru club for a friendly in March. “Thank you @ParthJindal11 and @bengalurufc. Let’s do this. We and the people of Kashmir would be more than glad to host you. March? What say? We promise the most electric football atmosphere! Let’s play to heal. Let’s pray together for the departed and share the grief of bereaved,” RKFC’s official Twitter handle responded.

While BFC officials didn’t want to comment beyond the tweet, the exhibition match may be played before the Super Cup in March.

“It’s too early to say. We haven’t really had an official discussion about the friendly yet. It’s just the Twitter exchanges that are available for all to see. But it is a possibility as a preparation for the Super Cup,” the official said.