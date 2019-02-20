Home Sport Football

Manchester City owners team with robot-makers to buy Chinese club

City Football Group have completed the purchase of third-tier side Sichuan Jiuniu along with China Sports Capital and UBTECH.

Published: 20th February 2019 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

SHANGHAI: Manchester City's owners City Football Group announced the purchase of Chinese third-tier club Sichuan Jiuniu on Wednesday -- in partnership with a Chinese investment fund and a company that makes robots.

The rare swoop for a Chinese team, after Sheffield United bought Chengdu Five Bulls in 2006, expands CFG's portfolio to seven clubs and follows the rapid growth of Chinese football in recent years.

Few details were revealed about the deal, which partners Abu Dhabi-owned CFG with China Sports Capital and UBTECH, a Chinese artificial intelligence and humanoid robotic company.

Investment fund China Sports Capital was jointly established by Sequoia China and Chinese state-linked CMC, which bought a 13 percent stake in CFG in 2015.

CFG also owns New York City and Melbourne City football clubs, but chief executive Ferran Soriano said it had been a long-held "dream" to become part of China's growing football scene.

"We want to be part of the initiative... even just a small part," he told a press conference in Chengdu.

"We will be patient. We are here for the long-term."

CFG is also the owner of Club Atletico Torque in Uruguay and has stakes in La Liga outfit Girona FC and Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan's J-League.

Sichuan Jiuniu, its latest addition, are based in the western Chinese metropolis of Chengdu and play their home games at the Chengdu Longquanyi Football Stadium.

Chinese football was buoyed by an influx of funds and foreign stars after President Xi Jinping, who visited Manchester City in 2015, outlined ambitions to turn the world's most populous nation into a global soccer power.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp