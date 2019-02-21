Indian women football team leaves for Turkish Cup ahead of AFC Olympic qualifiers

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Coming on the back of the recently concluded Hero Gold Cup in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the Indian senior national women's football team left for the Turkish Women's Cup which kicks-off from February 27.

The tournament is part of the Indian women's preparation for the AFC Olympic qualifiers round two to be held in April, as well as the senior women's SAFF championship slated for March.

The women head into the Turkish women's cup having played seven International matches since January and are guaranteed of another 4 International matches in the Turkish Women's Cup, where India have been clubbed with Uzbekistan, Romania and Turkmenistan in the group phase.

"In Turkey, we will be playing against Romania and Uzbekistan, both of whom are high-quality teams, and ranked higher than us," India women football Head Coach Maymol Rocky said.

"It is wonderful to get such an opportunity to play against such sides as it will help the girls gain valuable experience. It will enable us to see where we stand against such top sides," she added.

"It will be a good challenge for the whole team as they will play in a high-pressure environment. This will help them develop into better players.

We will look to improve on our finishing as a team and work on our game plans and strategies," she informed.

"We have never played such a tournament before and I would like to thank the AIFF for organising this and providing us such a valuable opportunity in our quest to qualify from Round 2," she maintained.

India's fixtures for the Turkish Women's Cup 2019 is as follows: February 27: India vs Uzbekistan.

March 1: Turkmenistan vs India.

March 3: Romania vs India.

March 5: Play-off matches including Final.