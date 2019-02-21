ISL-I League merger: Mohun Bagan seek clarity, writes letter to AFC

By ANI

LEEDS: Premier football club of the I-League Mohun Bagan have written to Asia's football governing body, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), seeking clarification on the future of Indian football.

Club director Debashis Dutta sent a letter to the governing body on Wednesday night requesting the body to take swift action in making clarity on the issue regarding the possible merger of Indian Super League and I-league in the coming future.

Earlier all the eight I-league clubs had appealed to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for a unified league. The clubs were wary of the fact that if the merger takes place the I-league would get relegated to the second-tier as the ISL is headed by Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which is a joint venture between IMG- Reliance and Star Network.

Mohun Bagan previously had many meetings with the representatives of Indian football stakeholders and later with the delegates from FIFA and AFC in the year 2017 which had the roadmap of Indian football on the agenda.

But the club said since that meeting, they have received no information from any of the involved parties.

Bagan also stated that the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has not provided them with any solution on this particular matter despite making several requests.

So, as a last resort, the club has asked for AFC to intervene to get a faster resolution of their concerns.