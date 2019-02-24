Home Sport Football

Arsenal back in fourth place after straightforward Southampton win

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan helped Arsenal overtake Manchester United.

Published: 24th February 2019 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Arsenal made light work of Southampton

Arsenal made light work of Southampton | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan shot Arsenal into fourth place in the Premier League on Sunday with two early goals in a straightforward 2-0 victory over Southampton.

The Gunners are a point ahead of Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were held by Liverpool at Old Trafford earlier on Sunday, while sixth-placed Chelsea's home clash with Brighton was postponed as they take on Manchester City in the League Cup final.

Frenchman Lacazette opened the scoring for Unai Emery's side in the sixth minute but then failed to take advantage of shambolic defending by the visitors in the first-half.

With goal difference a possible factor in a tight race for fourth place and a spot in the Champions League next season -– only two goals separate Arsenal (+18), Manchester United (+17) and Chelsea (+16) -– those failures could yet prove costly.

Southampton, a point adrift of safety, had lost only one of their previous six league matches coming into Sunday's match, a run that included a draw away to Chelsea.

But while they were lively going forward, some of their defenders looked as though they were still on the beach in Tenerife, where they had spent a week of warm-weather training.

Slack Southampton

The opener was emblematic of their slackness, with Arsenal bursting forward after Arsenal stopper Bernd Leno blocked Nathan Redmond's shot, Mkhitaryan volleying Alex Iwobi's cross back across goal, where it hit Lacazette and bounced past Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Arsenal doubled their lead in the 17th minute with a gift from the visitors’ defence.

Jack Stephens played a difficult backpass to Gunn, whose clearance only reached Iwobi 30 yards out. 

Iwobi advanced down the left and crossed again for Lacazette, who swung a leg at the ball but only flicked it on to Mkhitaryan, who hit it first-time between Gunn and his near post.

Southampton had few answers to Arsenal's movement and Lacazette alone had four chances to make it 3-0 before half-time.

First, he took a pass from Granit Xhaka and turned inside Stephens only for Bednarek to block his shot.

Then the France forward saw his clever glancing header from Xhaka's corner held at full stretch by Gunn, before Xhaka set him up again -- this time for a tap-in from six yards that he somehow managed to blast over.

Southampton looked more threatening after the interval but Arsenal continued to make and miss chances, with the ball twice rolled across the face of the Southampton goal with no home forward having made a run.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Premier League Arsenal Southampton

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp