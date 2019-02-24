Home Sport Football

Lionel Messi hits 50th hat trick to give Barcelona 4-2 win at Sevilla

Barcelona had drawn four of its previous five matches and its only goal in three games had been a penalty by Messi.

Published: 24th February 2019 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi (File | AP)

By AFP

BARCELONA: Just when Barcelona was at its worst, Lionel Messi gave one of his best performances of the season.

Messi scored his 50th hat trick for club and country on Saturday in a 4-2 victory at Sevilla, helping Barcelona to take a big step toward retaining the Spanish league title.

Sevilla went ahead twice, but Messi hit back each time before he netted a third goal with five minutes remaining.

After taking his league-leading tally to 25 goals, Messi added an assist for Luis Suarez to round off the win before the whistle.

It was Messi's 44th hat trick for Barcelona, to go with another six for Argentina, according to the club.

"This doesn't mean the league is ours yet. There is a long way to go, but it was very important to win here to protect the advantage we have over our rivals," Messi said.

"The game turned against us but we knew how to pull it out."

Barcelona had drawn four of its previous five matches and its only goal in three games had been a penalty by Messi.

A setback in Seville would have given Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid the chance to spark up the title race when they play on Sunday.

Instead, Messi almost singlehandedly ensured Barcelona opened a 10-point gap over Atletico and a 12-point advantage over Madrid.

Barcelona also rediscovered its scoring form in time for a critical week of back-to-back clashes with Madrid.

The fierce rivals meet in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou, before clashing again in the league next weekend.

"We went through a patch when we weren't playing our best and that makes everything more difficult. We were having trouble converting our chances," Messi said.

"When everything flows, things go well for us, as we saw today. Today we were back to playing like we know how. We played a great match."

Sevilla outplayed Barcelona through much of the first half and was twice ahead thanks to Jesus Navas and Gabriel Mercado.

But Messi responded both times with strikes that produced the same result: goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik helplessly pawing thin air as the ball sailed over his head.

Messi cancelled out Navas' 22nd-minute opener four minutes later with an exquisite volley, as the Argentine blasted Ivan Rakitic's cross into the top corner of the net.

Messi equalised a second time in the 67th after Rakitic recovered the ball, laid off for Ousmane Dembele, who found Barcelona's all-time top scorer alone on the edge of the area and he curled the ball into the corner.

Messi finally put Barcelona in charge when he nonchalantly chipped the ball over Vaclik.

"Not only did Messi score three great goals, it was how he scored them," said Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde.

"There was a lot at stake in this match. We weren't playing well and then he appeared. That is Messi."

Sevilla fell into fifth place, with Getafe moving up into the Champions League spots after beating Rayo Vallecano 2-1.

Defender Samuel Umtiti played his first match for Barcelona after being sidelined since late November with a left knee problem that has plagued him since helping France win the 2018 World Cup.

Umtiti, who played the full 90 minutes, has only made nine appearances for Barcelona this campaign.

In other results, sixth-place Alaves drew 0-0 with relegation-threatened Celta Vigo, while Athletic Bilbao won 1-0 against Eibar.

Raul Garcia scored the first-minute goal for Athletic, which is up to eighth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lionel Messi Sevilla Barcelona

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp