Diego Simeone faces UEFA investigation after controversial celebration

The incident took place after Atletico's first goal in their first leg win over Juventus.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone (file | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: UEFA announced on Monday they have started disciplinary proceedings into improper conduct by Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone.

The Argentinian celebrated his side's first goal in their 2-0 Champions League last 16 first leg win over Juventus on February 20 by grasping his genitals and thrusting out his groin.

Simeone apologised for his behaviour the following day and said it was to recognise the courage his team showed in the victory.

Juve's Massimiliano Allegri and the Italian club also face disciplinary action for the late kick-off of the game in the Spanish capital.

Atletico also face charges that their fans blocked stairways and threw objects during the match.

No date for the hearing has been set by the governing body.

Champions League Atletico Madrid Juventus Diego Simeone

