Home Sport Football

Rennes postpone Ligue 1 game to prepare for Arsenal European clash

Rennes are the only French team still in the Europa League, although Lyon and PSG are both still in the Champions League.

Published: 25th February 2019 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Rennes

Rennes will have the weekend off to prepare for Arsenal | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Rennes will have the coming weekend off to prepare for their Europa League encounter with Arsenal after the French League (LFP) announced on Monday they had postponed Saturday's game with Nimes. 

Rennes are the only French team still in the Europa League, although Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain are both still in the Champions League.

The LFP said in a statement they had agreed to help the Breton club to "prepare in the best possible conditions" for the first leg of their round-of-16 tie at The Roazhon Park on Thursday, March 7. 

Rennes have a French Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, meaning Saturday's league fixture could not be brought forward to Friday.

Nimes complained in a statement that they did "not understand this decision which will upset once again the calendar and challenges the principle of fair play."

"When you have a game called off for the 256th time this season," Nimes jokingly tweeted with the attached video saying "Again, it's a lot"  as in recent weeks they have had to squeeze in home matches against Angers and Nantes which were postponed because of 'yellow vests' protests in the town.

Rennes are ninth in Ligue 1, a point ahead of Nimes and both clubs still have an outside chance of finishing high enough to qualify for next year's Europa League.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ligue 1 Rennes Arsenal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp