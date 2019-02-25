Home Sport Football

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino charged by FA with improper conduct

The Spurs boss was involved in a lengthy and heated exchange with referee Mike Dean after the loss against Burnley.

Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham gaffer Mauricio Pochettino | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was Monday charged with improper conduct by the Football Association following his side's defeat to Burnley.

The Spurs boss became engaged in a lengthy and heated exchange with referee Mike Dean after the full-time whistle at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Pochettino had watched his men slip to a 2-1 defeat, which damaged their Premier League title aspirations.

A statement from the FA read: "Mauricio Pochettino has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3 following the game against Burnley on Saturday (February 23, 2019).

"It is alleged the Tottenham manager's language and/or behaviour at the end of the fixture -- both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area -- amounted to improper conduct.

"He has until 6:00 pm (1800 GMT) on (Thursday) February 28, 2019 to respond to the charge."

Pochettino did not reveal what was said or the reason for the strength of his feelings, with the only contentious decision appearing to be the awarding of a corner that led to Chris Wood's opening goal.

The outburst was out of character for Pochettino, who said before the charge was announced he would not contest any disciplinary action, admitting he may have "crossed the line".

Third-placed Spurs are on 60 points, five points behind Manchester City and six adrift of leaders Liverpool. All three sides have played 27 games.

