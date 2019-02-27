Home Sport Football

Brendan Rodgers appointed Leicester City manager

The 46-year-old will replace Claude Puel, who was sacked on Sunday after 16 months in charge.

LONDON: Leicester City appointed Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers as the Foxes' new manager on a three-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Former Liverpool manager Rodgers had been given permission by Celtic earlier in the day to talk to Leicester, bringing to an end his successful spell in charge of the Scottish champions where he won seven domestic trophies.

Celtic appointed Neil Lennon as manager for the second time on Tuesday until the end of the season after Brendan Rodgers left the Glasgow giants to take charge of Leicester.

"Celtic Football Club announced today that Neil Lennon has been named Celtic manager until the end of the season," said Celtic in a statement. 

"Neil has already enjoyed a hugely successful spell as manager of Celtic and, of course, served the Club with distinction as player and captain over so many years."

