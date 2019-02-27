Home Sport Football

Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool to grab 'once in a lifetime' opportunity

The Reds have drawn three of their last four Premier League games but still have a one point lead over Manchester City.

Published: 27th February 2019 12:05 AM

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's poor recent form has cut their lead to just one point | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants his side to focus on the positives of leading the Premier League with just 11 games to go rather than a recent dip in form.

A run of three draws in four Premier League games has seen the Reds' lead at the top of the table over Manchester City cut to just one point.

However, having waited 29 years to win the league, Klopp is focused on looking forward rather than back at opportunities missed in recent weeks.

"Usually in a situation where you can be champions for the first time in your life – for a lot of our supporters it would be the first time in their life, and for a lot of my players as well – it’s pure opportunity," said the German ahead of Watford's visit to Anfield on Wednesday.

"You have to use it on the front foot, with all the things you have to always do in football."

ALSO READ: Liverpool must deal with title tension, admits Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool's title chances also received a huge injury boost with the news Roberto Firmino should be fit for Sunday's trip to Everton in the Merseyside derby, even if Wednesday's match might come too soon for the Brazilian.

Firmino suffered an ankle injury and had to be replaced during the first-half of Sunday's 0-0 draw at Manchester United.

“He looks good, we were obviously lucky. It is not as serious as we thought in the first moment - if Bobby goes down and leaves the pitch it is always a bad sign because he’s a pretty hard boy," added Klopp.

“We play tomorrow and it will be very close for that, but there's a big chance for the derby.

“Because it’s Bobby, I would say ‘yes' (there is a chance for Watford), but I don’t know if I would use that chance because we played Sunday and then Wednesday immediately.

“Writing Bobby off is a big mistake because he recovers pretty quick."

TAGS
Premier League Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

