South Korea beat Argentina 5-0 in Cup of Nations opener

By Associated Press

SYDNEY: South Korea scored four second-half goals to outclass Argentina 5-0 in the opening match of the four-country Cup of Nations women's football tournament at Leichardt Oval on Thursday.

After Mira Moon scored in the fourth minute, Hwayeon Son added a goal in the 53rd and Sodam Lee in the 56th before Soyun Ji scored goals in the 68th and 75th minutes.

The Cup of Nations, which also includes Australia and New Zealand, is a warm-up tournament for the World Cup which begins in June in France.

Australia played New Zealand later Thursday. All four teams play again in Brisbane on Sunday and in Melbourne on March 6.