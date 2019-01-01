Bundesliga champs Bayern Munich picks Malayalam to thank Indian fans for 2018

By Online Desk

Days after Premier League giants Arsenal sent a birthday gift for a Kerala toddler named after their star Mesut Ozil, another token of appreciation from European football has reached the football-frenzy South state - this time from German champions Bayern Munich.

The defending Bundesliga champions chose Malayalam to thank all their fans in India for the support throughout the year. Bayern posted a graphic reading "Nandi" (Thanks in Malayalam) on their official Facebook on Monday, along with the images of superstars Frank Ribery, Thomas Muller and Thiago.

Facebook screengrab of Bayern's post

"Dear Fans in India, thank you for your support in 2018! Let's give everything in 2019!" the caption for the post read.

However, the fun didn't end there. Many excited Keralites started commenting on the box, both in English and Malayalam appreciating the club's effort. Bayern Munich too joined in once again, asking the fans if "Nandi" was spelled correctly in the post.

"Did we spell it right?" asked that club, and got hundreds of replies including a few in German. "Absolutely correct. Thanks a lot Bayern Munchen..." one fan replied to the comment.

"Spot on Munchen... This is heartwinning, thanks <3" - another reply read.



The German giants are one among the many popular football clubs among Keralites. A large chunk of football fans in the tiny state support the Die Mannschaft at global stages including the World Cup and Euro.