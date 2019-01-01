Home Sport Football

Bundesliga champs Bayern Munich picks Malayalam to thank Indian fans for 2018

The defending Bundesliga champs Bayern Munich chose Malayalam to thank all their fans in India for the support throughout the year.

Published: 01st January 2019 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

Bayern Munich

Defending Bundesliga champs Bayern Munich (Photo | Bayern Munich Facebook)

By Online Desk

Days after Premier League giants Arsenal sent a birthday gift for a Kerala toddler named after their star Mesut Ozil, another token of appreciation from European football has reached the football-frenzy South state - this time from German champions Bayern Munich.

The defending Bundesliga champions chose Malayalam to thank all their fans in India for the support throughout the year. Bayern posted a graphic reading "Nandi" (Thanks in Malayalam) on their official Facebook on Monday, along with the images of superstars Frank Ribery, Thomas Muller and Thiago.

Facebook screengrab of Bayern's post

"Dear Fans in India, thank you for your support in 2018! Let's give everything in 2019!" the caption for the post read.

However, the fun didn't end there. Many excited Keralites started commenting on the box, both in English and Malayalam appreciating the club's effort. Bayern Munich too joined in once again, asking the fans if "Nandi" was spelled correctly in the post.

"Did we spell it right?" asked that club, and got hundreds of replies including a few in German. "Absolutely correct. Thanks a lot Bayern Munchen..." one fan replied to the comment.

"Spot on Munchen... This is heartwinning, thanks <3" - another reply read.
 

The German giants are one among the many popular football clubs among Keralites. A large chunk of football fans in the tiny state support the Die Mannschaft at global stages including the World Cup and Euro.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bayern Munich Kerala football fans Bundesliga Indian football fans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp