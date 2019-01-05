Home Sport Football

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale has minor muscle injury in left leg

Bale hurt his lower left leg late in the first half on Thursday in the 2-2 draw at Villarreal. He played on until halftime when he was substituted.

Published: 05th January 2019 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 11:45 PM

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has injured a muscle in his left leg, but coach Santiago Solari says it is "nothing to worry about."

The club did not give an estimated time it expects Bale to be out, but Solari says on Saturday they believe the injury is "a minor one and that it's nothing to be worried about."

Madrid is in fourth place in the Spanish league and trailing leader Barcelona by seven points. It hosts Real Sociedad on Sunday.

