Bournemouth new recruit Dominic Solanke facing delayed debut

Dominic Solanke may have to wait until February to make his Bournemouth debut because of a hamstring problem.

Published: 06th January 2019 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Dominic Solanke

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke (Photo | Bournemouth Twitter)

By AFP

LONDON: Dominic Solanke may have to wait until February to make his Bournemouth debut because of a hamstring problem, manager Eddie Howe said on Saturday.

Howe insisted the Cherries were well aware of the 21-year-old's injury prior to signing the 21-year-old striker from Premier League rivals Liverpool for £19 million ($24 million) on Friday.

"Dominic will miss most of January I would say, because he's got a bit of a hamstring issue," said Howe, after Bournemouth lost 3-1 to fellow south coast top-flight side Brighton in the third round of the FA Cup at the Vitality Stadium.

"It will be more February before we're likely to see him in action, but we knew about that because he's been through all the medicals and checks.

"He adds a slightly different dynamic to our front line. He can hold the ball up in play, he's technically gifted, has a good physical presence and all-round he's a very good player."

TAGS
Dominic Solanke Bournemouth EPL transfer EPL

