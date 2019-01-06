Home Sport Football

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas ready for Monaco switch: Report

Cesc Fabregas moved to Chelsea in 2014 but does not figure in the future plans of coach Sarri having played just six times all season.

Cesc Fabregas

Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas applauds the supporters at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match agaonst Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London. | AP

By AFP

MONACO: Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas is expected in Monaco on Sunday to negotiate a transfer to the French Ligue 1 club from Chelsea, sports daily L'Equipe reported Saturday.

Fabregas and his agent Darren Dein will meet Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasyliev although a source told AFP that the move has not yet been finalised.

Fabregas, 31, played four seasons at Arsenal from 2003-2007 alongside current Monaco coach Thierry Henry.

He moved to Chelsea in 2014 but does not figure in the future plans of coach Maurizio Sarri having played just six times all season.

On Saturday, Fabregas made a tearful farewell to Chelsea fans in the 2-0 FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge where he had a penalty saved.

