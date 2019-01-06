Continental drift

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

As India boarded their flight back home from the 2011 Asian Cup, the prevalent opinion was that it would be quite some time before they got back there. After all, if three heavy defeats, in which Bob Houghton’s side shipped thirteen goals, was a sign of anything, it was that they did not quite belong on that stage.

Yet eight years later, here we are again, on the cusp of another Asian Cup, probably faster than what anyone had expected back in 2011. The landscape of Indian football has changed, though not everything has been for the better. India is in the top hundred in FIFA world rankings. Another Englishman is at the helm now — Stephen Constantine — and the Brit has squeezed some unlikely results out of the players he has at his disposal. And only two survivors from the Qatari (mis)adventure remain, the evergreen Sunil Chhetri and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

One thing though that anyone time-travelling from eight years ago will find bewildering is the rather optimistic predictions that are being made of India’s chances in the continental showpiece. A surprising number of experts expect India to win at least one game, even make it to the knockout stages. Former captain Bhaichung Bhutia has gone as far as giving India a ‘50-50 chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds’. Bookmakers William Hill beg to differ though — they have made India 7-1 underdogs in their match against Thailand.

That optimism is not entirely unfounded. If one goes by ranking, India — the fifteenth-best team in Asia — should be able to make the last sixteen. A couple of recent results have made people sit up and take notice, especially holding China to a goalless draw on their home turf. The defensive performances in that game against China, as well as the goalless draw against Oman and the 1-2 loss to Jordan, suggested that Constantine had succeeded in solving an issue that has plagued Indian football for decades.

Their defence used to leak goals like runs whenever they ran into a big team. The qualifiers for the 2007 Asian Cup saw them concede nine goals in two games to Japan and ten in two versus Saudi Arabia. Their bid to play the 2010 World Cup ended with Lebanon smashing six past them over two legs. Four years later, it was UAE’s turn to score five in two. For the many faults that Constantine’s side has, it is unlikely they will concede a dozen goals like their predecessors of 2011.

They do have an easier draw than 2011 when they found themselves alongside Australia and South Korea, two teams that had played in the World Cup a year before. This time they have UAE, Bahrain and Thailand for the company. The latter two of those haven’t exactly been in the best of form in the recent past.

“Well they have the easiest of any group, in my opinion, and that certainly helps,” says Japan-based Australian journalist Scott McIntyre who has been covering Asian football for quite some time now. He had travelled down to India with the Guam football team when they contested the World Cup qualifier in Bengaluru. “Bahrain are woeful, Thailand under (Milovan) Rajevac are ultra-conservative and really in bad form, both in terms of results and performance. So the door is open, especially with 4 third-placed teams also qualifying.”

But then comes the less inspiring bit. “You’re just lucky to be in a group with two nations that are just as bad,” he says. “Having said that I still think India will finish bottom.”McIntyre has just one word when asked to describe the gulf between India and a potential quarterfinalist at the tournament. “Extreme.”

There are plenty of stats with which to paint a less than happy picture of India’s chances in UAE. Their preparation has been pretty limited — just the three friendlies since the 2018 World Cup ended while Thailand — their opponents on Sunday — have played nine games in that period. Their forward line is blunt, with everyone except Sunil Chhetri misfiring for their clubs. Optimists argue that international football is a whole other ball game, but then India have scored just once in the run-up to the Cup.

Also jarring is the fact that all this optimism comes at a rather bleak moment in Indian football. Grassroots development, more or less, remains a word confined to the press releases sent out by various stakeholders. If someone were to ever come up with an Indian football-themed stand-up routine, the All India Football Federation’s Lakshya masterplan would figure prominently. The domestic league system is a mess. If Sunil Chhetri & Co were to somehow conjure up a string of results that would even have a passing semblance to what is being expected of them, it would be in spite of all the hurdles being placed in their paths, rather than the result of a well-executed plan.

As someone with a reputation of being one of the more sensible people in the often outlandish world of Indian football, it is perhaps no surprise that the most realistic account of India’s chances has come from Chhetri himself. “We are a team who hate to lose, and we have proven it in recent times,” he was quoted as saying recently. “I can assure you that it won’t be an easy job for other teams to face us. At the moment, our sole focus is on our opening fixture — the game against Thailand. We are not looking at anything beyond that.”When India walk onto the grass at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday evening, perhaps that’s where we should leave our collective expectations. A team that won’t go down without a fight. Anything else would be a bonus.

India Recap

1964

India qualified directly to the finals of the tournament after several Western Zone teams pulled out due to political reasons. Englishman Harry Wright was the coach. India finished second out of four teams with wins over South Korea and Hong Kong, Inder Singh top-scoring with two goals.

1984

The team had to wait 20 years to qualify again. Ten teams were divided into two groups of five. India, under Serbian coach Milovan Ciric, were placed in Group B alongside China PR, Iran, UAE and hosts Singapore. India lost three games and held Iran to a goalless draw to come away with a just a point.

2011

The Blue Tigers qualified for Qatar by virtue of being winners of the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup. They lost 0-4 in their opener to Australia, then went down 2-5 to Bahrain with Gouramangi Singh and Chhetri scoring in either half. Chhetri’s first-half spot-kick was the only consolation as South Korea thrashed them 1-4 in the final group game.