Home Sport Football

India thrash Thailand 4-1 in AFC Asian Cup campaign opener, Sunil Chhetri surpasses Messi

Playing in his second Asian Cup and 105th match, Chhetri scored in the 27th and 46th minutes for his 66th and 67th goals to become the second highest active international goal scorer.

Published: 06th January 2019 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Sunil Chhetri

India's forward Sunil Chhetri, left, and India's midfielder Anirudh Thaparight, celebrate their third goal during the AFC Asian Cup group A soccer match between Thailand and India at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The scoreboard at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi read 1-4. The Viking Clap that Sunil Chhetri and his mates were orchestrating felt as momentous as when Iceland’s football team originally did it. On Twitter, all ten countrywide trends were about Indian football. Atop Group A of Asian Cup, there was a name no one expected to see: India. There are times when the word surreal is thrown about to describe the most ordinary of things, but Sunday wasn’t one of those times. The 4-1 win that India raced to over Thailand in their Asian Cup opener was a result that no one predicted.

The odds were lopsided. Anyone who bet $100 on an India win would have come away with $700. It must have seemed scarcely believable to fans, especially those who still remembered praying for status quo at 0-3 down when Blue Tigers last competed at this stage eight years ago. It was India’s first win in Asian Cup in 55 years — they had notched up two in a four-team tournament in 1964.

When the evergreen Chhetri gave India an early lead in the 27th minute, people would have been forgiven for dismissing it as an aberration. Those suspicions appeared to be confirmed just six minutes later when Thailand equalised. As Stephen Constantine’s men ended the first half on the backfoot, people were preparing themselves to applaud the team for a battle well fought. The second half, though, turned the narrative on its head. First Chhetri scored his second goal of the match after an electric run by his Bengaluru FC teammate Udanta Singh. Then Anirudh Thapa added to the score in the 68th minute, a delicious chip leaving the Thai keeper helpless. The icing on the cake was from Jeje Lalpekhlua with ten minutes, the striker who had scored zero goals all season for his club putting a lot of demons to rest.

The result, especially in light of UAE’s draw with Bahrain in the opening group game, means that India are in with an excellent chance of progressing to the Round of 16, especially with their goal difference now bolstered. Even better for Indian football is the fact that the team’s best performers of the day — Udanta, Thapa and the excellent Ashique Kuruniyan — are all 22 or younger. Now, if only we could figure out how to knock a few years off from Chhetri’s age!

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AFC Asian Cup Sunil Chhetri India vs Thailand Lionel Messi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp