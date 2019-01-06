India thrash Thailand 4-1 in AFC Asian Cup campaign opener, Sunil Chhetri surpasses Messi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The scoreboard at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi read 1-4. The Viking Clap that Sunil Chhetri and his mates were orchestrating felt as momentous as when Iceland’s football team originally did it. On Twitter, all ten countrywide trends were about Indian football. Atop Group A of Asian Cup, there was a name no one expected to see: India. There are times when the word surreal is thrown about to describe the most ordinary of things, but Sunday wasn’t one of those times. The 4-1 win that India raced to over Thailand in their Asian Cup opener was a result that no one predicted.

The odds were lopsided. Anyone who bet $100 on an India win would have come away with $700. It must have seemed scarcely believable to fans, especially those who still remembered praying for status quo at 0-3 down when Blue Tigers last competed at this stage eight years ago. It was India’s first win in Asian Cup in 55 years — they had notched up two in a four-team tournament in 1964.

When the evergreen Chhetri gave India an early lead in the 27th minute, people would have been forgiven for dismissing it as an aberration. Those suspicions appeared to be confirmed just six minutes later when Thailand equalised. As Stephen Constantine’s men ended the first half on the backfoot, people were preparing themselves to applaud the team for a battle well fought. The second half, though, turned the narrative on its head. First Chhetri scored his second goal of the match after an electric run by his Bengaluru FC teammate Udanta Singh. Then Anirudh Thapa added to the score in the 68th minute, a delicious chip leaving the Thai keeper helpless. The icing on the cake was from Jeje Lalpekhlua with ten minutes, the striker who had scored zero goals all season for his club putting a lot of demons to rest.

The result, especially in light of UAE’s draw with Bahrain in the opening group game, means that India are in with an excellent chance of progressing to the Round of 16, especially with their goal difference now bolstered. Even better for Indian football is the fact that the team’s best performers of the day — Udanta, Thapa and the excellent Ashique Kuruniyan — are all 22 or younger. Now, if only we could figure out how to knock a few years off from Chhetri’s age!