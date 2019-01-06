Home Sport Football

Plucky Kyrgyzstan go from dead goats to Asian Cup hopefuls

The former Soviet republic has made significant progress since joining the Asian Football Confederation in 1994 and the outsiders warned they will be no pushovers in their debut appearance.

Published: 06th January 2019 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Kyrgyzstan's national football team takes part in a training session, ahead of the UAE 2019 AFC Asian Cup, in Al-Ain on January 6, 2019. (PHOT Kyrgyzstan's national football team takes part in a training session, ahead of the UAE 2019 AFC Asian Cup, in Al-Ain on January 6, 2019. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

Better known for horseback wrestling, eagle hunting and dead goat polo, are hoping to turn heads at this month's Asian Cup football tournament.

The former Soviet republic has made significant progress since joining the Asian Football Confederation in 1994 and the outsiders warned they will be no pushovers in their debut appearance at the continent's showpiece event. Kyrgyzstan's White Falcons face China on Monday in their opening game in the United Arab Emirates before meeting title favourites South Korea and the Philippines, but coach Aleksandr Krestinin struck a defiant tone.

"We are not here just to make up the numbers. We are serious, competitive participants and we will fight to get through to the last 16. It is a new experience for us, but the whole country is behind us," he said.

An impoverished, landlocked nation of around six million people, Kyrgyzstan is fiercely proud of its nomadic traditions, many of which are not for the faint-hearted.

The mountainous central Asian country is home to nearly 20 forms of wrestling, bone tossing and a handful of ancient sports famous for their eye-popping ferocity.

Most notable among them is "Kok-Boru" -- where riders on horseback battle each other to grab a headless goat carcass from the dirt and throw it into a goal the size of a children's paddling pool.

Once at the crossroads of the Silk Road, Kyrgyzstan has nevertheless made significant strides in football since gaining independence in 1991 following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

They have risen to 91st in the FIFA world rankings -- 12th in Asia, above Qatar, Uzbekistan, and North Korea -- and are blessed with genuine talent in players such as Anton Zemlianukhin and Vitaly Lux.

"Nothing to lose'

"To qualify for the Asian Cup is a remarkable achievement for us," said Krestinin, whose side have benefited from the expansion of the Asian Cup from 16 to 24 teams. "It's something the whole country has been eagerly waiting for.

"The Kyrgyz football federation is working to develop the sport despite minimal support from the government," added the Russian. "We are staying updated on the new trends and trying to play modern football."

However, their hopes of surviving Group C look likely to hinge on results against Marcello Lippi's China and Sven-Goran Eriksson's Philippines, also Asian Cup first-timers. 

South Korea, runners-up four years ago, should prove too strong even without free-scoring Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, who arrives in time for their final group game against China.

"To play against the best teams and players is the ideal situation for our development as a team and individuals," insisted Krestinin.

"We just need to make sure we are prepared for the challenge." Krestinin exuded a quiet confidence before Monday's crunch tie against China in Al Ain. "There has been so much positive emotion across our country since we qualified for the Asian Cup," said the 40-year-old.

"But our first goal is to go through the group stage. Every team in our group has the same goals.

"We have nothing to lose and everything to gain."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asian Cup football Kyrgyzstan football team

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp