Home Sport Football

Samuel Umtiti close to Barcelona return: Ernesto Valverde

Samuel Umtiti has struggled with a knee injury since the start of the season and, in December, began a programme in Qatar to help his recovery. 

Published: 06th January 2019 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona gaffer Ernesto Valverde (File | AP)

By AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti could resume training this month, coach Ernesto Valverde said on Saturday. 

World cup winner Umtiti has struggled with a knee injury since the start of the season and, in December, began a programme in Qatar to help his recovery. 

He has played only eight games this campaign, the last against Atletico Madrid on November 24. 

Valverde, however, is hopeful the Frenchman could soon make a return. "We think that in a couple of weeks he can start training again with the team, we'll see how things are going," Valverde said at a press conference.

"I always try to be optimistic and I would like that to happen. I think he has positive feelings, let's see." 

Umtiti's absence has left Barca short in central defence, with Thomas Vermaelen also injured for much of the season so far. 

ALSO READ: Barcelona's Vermaelen out for six weeks with hamstring injury

The club have signed Jeison Murillo on loan from Valencia to provide cover for Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet, currently the only two fit centre-backs. 

"Our idea was that Jeison would be available as soon as possible and he knows the league," Valverde said. 

"He's going to have to play and we hope to see the best of him," he added. 

Valverde's future

Valverde's own future remains uncertain, despite Barcelona sitting top of La Liga, three points clear of Atletico Madrid. 

His two-year contract expires in the summer and while there is an option to extend by another year, a decision has not yet been taken. 

"It is true the contract was for two years plus one and at the end of the season it is necessary to decide," Valverde said. 

"We will discuss it later, we are not even halfway through the season. There has always been a good relationship. If you lose one game, you are in trouble here but I have a contract with Barca." 

Barcelona begin 2019 with a tough trip to Getafe on Sunday, who sit seventh in La Liga, boasting a defensive record bettered only by Atletico Madrid. 

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are now seven points adrift of the top but Valverde refused to rule them out of the title race. 

"We still consider Madrid a candidate for the title," Valverde said. "Sometimes the gaps seem great but they are not so much, just two and a half games, and we see them as one of our rivals." 

"This year La Liga is tighter, everything is more compressed. But always it is better if we are first." 

Barcelona confirmed on Saturday that Sergi Roberto and Malcom are available again after recovering from hamstring and ankle injuries respectively. Umtiti, Vermaelen and Rafinha are out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samuel Umtiti Ernesto Valverde Barcelona Samuel Umtiti injury update

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp