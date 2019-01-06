Home Sport Football

We need young players, says Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac

Kovac said he was confident that Bayern Munich would continue its recent good form into the new year, and sustain a title challenge.

Published: 06th January 2019 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Niko Kovac

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac (File | AP)

By AFP

DOHA: Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac admitted Saturday his team needed "young players", amid speculation the German champions have launched a 33-million-euro bid for Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Kovac, speaking at Bayern's annual winter training camp in Qatar, refused to confirm or deny the club's interest in the 18-year-old English star but conceded changes were needed.

"We always need young players," said Kovac.

"It is my job and the job of (Bayern Munich sporting director) Hasan Salihamidzic to change the team as the team does not get any younger."

ALSO READ: Franck Ribery double sparks hopes of Bayern Munich contract extension

He added: "If a player is good it doesn't matter how old he is.

"We are looking for younger talented players but also players who are ready because the young talented players need time to develop."

Chelsea assistant coach Gianfranco Zola has said Bayern are "very interested" in the teenager, whose has been with the Londoners since 2007 but is stalling on a new contract.

Hudson-Odoi is seen as a potential rising star of the English game and was a member of the England Under-17 team which won the World Cup in 2017.

But it is claimed he wants to play more -- he has only played three times for Chelsea's first team -- and may be persuaded by the example of another young English winger Jadon Sancho who is thriving at Bundesliga league leaders Dortmund since deciding to leave Manchester City.

ALSO READ: Liverpool draw Bayern Munich as United face PSG in Champions League last 16

Under-pressure Kovac needs to reinvigorate Bayern and replace many of the team's long-standing stars who are approaching the end of their careers.

Two of those players, veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery,  have announced they will finish their careers at the end of this season.

Bayern currently stand second in the Bundesliga, six points behind Dortmund.

However, Bayern, who have every Bundesliga championship since 2013 won all of their five league games in December to put some pressure on their rivals.

Kovac said he was confident that the club would continue its recent good form into the new year, and sustain a title challenge.

"We have the players to deliver a very good second half of the season and beat Dortmund," he added.

Bayern will also meet English league leaders Liverpool in the last 16 of the Champions League in February.

The club, which is sponsored by Qatar Airways, will be in the Gulf until January 10.

Bayern are one of 10 domestic teams from Europe and Asia which will hold a winter training camp in the World Cup 2022 host.

Others include PSV Eindhoven, Club Brugge, Persepolis and Qatari-owned French champions, Paris Saint-Germain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Niko Kovac Bayern Munich

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp