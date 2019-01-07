Home Sport Football

MPMM SN College wins opener

THE TNIE GOAL 2019, the all Kerala inter-college football tournament, started with a bang on Sunday.

Published: 07th January 2019 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Muhammed Yasir of SN College scoring first goal against SH College, Thevara, in Goal 2019 | A Sanesh

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: THE TNIE GOAL 2019, the all Kerala inter-college football tournament, started with a bang on Sunday.In the inaugural match, MPMM SN College, Shoranur, beat SH College Thevara 3-1 in an absorbing contest at the Maharaja’s College Stadium here. 

The scoreline didn’t tell the whole story as the match was a closely contested affair – especially in the first half.SH College started with a 4-4-2 formation while SN College deployed a 4-3-2-1 formation.It was an open and expansive game. There were chances galore in the first 45 minutes.SH College was the dominant side in the early exchanges. Bristo Peter and Jithin Chacko kept creating chances for them but they were wasteful in front of goal.

The missed chances came back to haunt them as SN College scored in the 41st minute.Muhammed Raihan and Muhammed Hashim were the key players for SN College and they were instrumental in the goal.Hashim won a free-kick just outside the box. Raihan got it on target. SH College goalkeeper Jo Paul Antony spilled the ball and Mohammed Yasir was on hand to tap in the rebound.

An exhibition match between Maharaja’s College women’s team and Sacred Heart Football Academy U-14 boys team held ahead of the Goal 2019 | Albin Mathew

SN college took a 1-0 lead into half-time.

SN got into another gear and stretched the Thevara side in the second half. Yasir was a menace down the right and Vishnu P was supporting him up front to trouble their rivals.But Thevara managed to score against the run of play. Akash Shajan, an equaliser in the 68th minute, but their lead lasted just two minutes with Abdul Mubashir scoring in the 70th minute with a curling effort from the left side of the box.

Vishnu P had a string of chances in the second half and he finally got his reward in the 81st minute from a swift attack. The SN College could have won by a bigger margin had it not been for some decisive saves from the SH College custodian Jo Paul Antony. SN College have advanced to the pre-quarters.

Result

MPMM SN College, Shoranur - 3 (M Yasir 41’, Abdul Mubashir 70’, Vishnu P 81’) bt
SH College Thevara - 1 (Akash Shajan 68’)

