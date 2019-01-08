Home Sport Football

Arsenal drawn against Manchester United in FA Cup 4th round

Titleholder Chelsea was given a home game against one of two lower-league teams, Sheffield Wednesday or Luton.

Published: 08th January 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Arsenal will take on Manchester United in the fourth-round of the FA Cup(File Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Arsenal has been drawn at home to Manchester United in the pick of the fourth-round matches in the FA Cup.

In other all-English Premier League matchups in Monday's draw, Crystal Palace hosts Tottenham, and Manchester City will be at home to Burnley.

Titleholder Chelsea was given a home game against one of two lower-league teams, Sheffield Wednesday or Luton.

Barnet, the only non-league team in the last 32, was drawn at home to second-tier Brentford.

The fourth round will be played from Jan. 25-28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arsenal vs Manchester United FA Cup FA Cup 4th round Arsenal Manchester United

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp