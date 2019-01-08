Arsenal drawn against Manchester United in FA Cup 4th round

By Associated Press

LONDON: Arsenal has been drawn at home to Manchester United in the pick of the fourth-round matches in the FA Cup.

In other all-English Premier League matchups in Monday's draw, Crystal Palace hosts Tottenham, and Manchester City will be at home to Burnley.

Titleholder Chelsea was given a home game against one of two lower-league teams, Sheffield Wednesday or Luton.

Barnet, the only non-league team in the last 32, was drawn at home to second-tier Brentford.

The fourth round will be played from Jan. 25-28.