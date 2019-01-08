Home Sport Football

Brahim Diaz says his only transfer option was to Real Madrid

Diaz left Manchester City after making only 15 appearances since joining from Malaga in 2015. His only three competitive games this season came in the English League Cup.

Published: 08th January 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Brahim Diaz

Newly signed Real Madrid player Brahim Diaz plays with the ball during his official presentation at the Bernabeu stadium in Madrid (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Brahim Diaz says he never considered a club other than Real Madrid when he decided to leave Manchester City after not getting many chances with the English Premier League titleholder.

Diaz was introduced to Madrid fans on Monday, a day after the young winger signed with the Spanish club until 2025.

"My three options were Madrid, Madrid, and Madrid," the 19-year-old Spaniard said, adding it was his childhood dream to play for the club.

"It's very simple, it's the best club in the world," he said. "You only get this chance (to sign) once and you have to take it."

He spoke to the media and was presented to several hundred Madrid fans at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Diaz will wear jersey No. 21, the same worn by coach Santiago Solari when he played for Madrid.

Diaz's transfer fee was not officially disclosed, but local media said it was at least $17 million.

TAGS
Brahim Diaz Real Madrid Football transfer Football signings Manchester City La Liga

