Real Madrid's Toni Kroos out for about 3 weeks because of muscle injury

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos (File | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos will be sidelined for about three weeks because of a muscle injury.

The club says tests on Monday showed Kroos sustained a tear of the adductor muscle in his left leg on Sunday in the home loss to Real Sociedad.

The German player had to be replaced late in the game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid's Gareth Bale has minor muscle injury in left leg

Kroos was added to an injury list that already includes Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz.

Madrid dropped to fifth place in the Spanish league with the 2-0 defeat to Real Sociedad.

