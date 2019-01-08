Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As he sat at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, IM Vijayan could feel a tinge of electricity surging through his spine. He had just witnessed one of the most memorable days that Indian football has had in the recent past and that too, from close quarters.

“I knew they would do well, the mood in the camp was good,” said Vijayan. “But no one quite thought we would win by that big a margin. It was a terrific match, a terrific performance. We now have a good chance of making it to the next ro­­und considering the best four third-place teams go through as well. UAE is next and that will be a tough game. But if we play the way we did against Thailand, anything is possible.”

But Vijayan, who is at the tournament as an All India Football Federation observer, was even more impressed with the way the team reacted to the victory. “There were no undue celebrations after the win and they were all very grounded,” he said.

“They know that all they have won is just the one match. There are two more tough matches to go. Coach Stephen Constantine has impressed this on them.”

Vijayan was not the only former India star who was impressed with the Thailand win. Gouramangi Singh, who scored India’s first goal of the 2011 Asian Cup, hailed it as one of the biggest moments in Indian football yet. “It is a historic moment,” he said.

“It shows that we have come a long way. When I was playing, we used to lose these kinds of matches 1-0 or 2-0. It was not that we were happy about it but we had this impression that this was our place. But the current team, they believe in themselves a lot more. It’s not like the likes of Chhetri or Anas (Edathodika) have suddenly become technically much better. They are still the players they were over the last decade or so. But the difference is they believe in themselves so much more. Thailand were always going to be technically better than us. But we won the game on the mental side.”

His defensive partner in the 2011 squad, NP Pradeep knows how hard it is to hold fort at this level. Pradeep and Gouramangi were part of a backline that conceded 13 goals in three matches in 2011.

The left-back said that a couple of saves that goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made at the start of the game was vital in calming down any nerves the defence may have had. “It was a good defensive performance, notwithstanding the set-piece goal that we conceded,” Pradeep said. “Teams at this level always focus on set-pieces and it was only natural that they got a goal through that. But I thought our defenders did well not to concede any needless fouls near the area and give them more free-kicks to take advantage of.

“After that performance, I am now convinced we are going to go through to the next round. Thailand wasn’t just any other team, they came to UAE with high hopes and we have beaten them pretty convincingly. We were so much better in that second half.”