Home Sport Football

India have good chance of making it to next ro­­und of AFC Asian Cup: IM Vijayan

As he sat at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, IM Vijayan could feel a tinge of electricity surging through his spine.

Published: 08th January 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

IM Vijayan

Former Indian football star IM Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As he sat at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, IM Vijayan could feel a tinge of electricity surging through his spine. He had just witnessed one of the most memorable days that Indian football has had in the recent past and that too, from close quarters.

“I knew they would do well, the mood in the camp was good,” said Vijayan. “But no one quite thought we would win by that big a margin. It was a terrific match, a terrific performance. We now have a good chance of making it to the next ro­­und considering the best four third-place teams go through as well. UAE is next and that will be a tough game. But if we play the way we did against Thailand, anything is possible.”

But Vijayan, who is at the tournament as an All India Football Federation observer, was even more impressed with the way the team reacted to the victory. “There were no undue celebrations after the win and they were all very grounded,” he said.

ALSO READ: India thrash Thailand 4-1 in AFC Asian Cup campaign opener, Sunil Chhetri surpasses Messi

“They know that all they have won is just the one match. There are two more tough matches to go. Coach Stephen Constantine has impressed this on them.”

Vijayan was not the only former India star who was impressed with the Thailand win. Gouramangi Singh, who scored India’s first goal of the 2011 Asian Cup, hailed it as one of the biggest moments in Indian football yet. “It is a historic moment,” he said.

“It shows that we have come a long way. When I was playing, we used to lose these kinds of matches 1-0 or 2-0. It was not that we were happy about it but we had this impression that this was our place. But the current team, they believe in themselves a lot more. It’s not like the likes of Chhetri or Anas (Edathodika) have suddenly become technically much better. They are still the players they were over the last decade or so. But the difference is they believe in themselves so much more. Thailand were always going to be technically better than us. But we won the game on the mental side.”

His defensive partner in the 2011 squad, NP Pradeep knows how hard it is to hold fort at this level. Pradeep and Gouramangi were part of a backline that conceded 13 goals in three matches in 2011.

The left-back said that a couple of saves that goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made at the start of the game was vital in calming down any nerves the defence may have had. “It was a good defensive performance, notwithstanding the set-piece goal that we conceded,” Pradeep said. “Teams at this level always focus on set-pieces and it was only natural that they got a goal through that. But I thought our defenders did well not to concede any needless fouls near the area and give them more free-kicks to take advantage of.

“After that performance, I am now convinced we are going to go through to the next round. Thailand wasn’t just any other team, they came to UAE with high hopes and we have beaten them pretty convincingly. We were so much better in that second half.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunil Chhetri AFC Asian Cup IM Vijayan India vs Thailand India vs Thailand football

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp