US striker Tim Weah joins Celtic on 6-month loan from PSG

PSG allowed the 18-year-old Weah to leave on the day he signed a contract extension with the French team until June 2021.

Published: 08th January 2019

Tim Weah

Tim Weah joined Scottish champion Celtic on a six-month loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GLASGOW: Tim Weah, the US striker and son of former AC Milan star George Weah, joined Scottish champion Celtic on a six-month loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain on Monday.

Celtic does not have an option to buy Weah at the end of his loan spell.

Weah, who joined the PSG academy in 2014, has had limited opportunities in the first team, making just two league appearances this season and none since Aug. 18.

He will link up with Celtic on the team's mid-season training camp in Dubai.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said Weah was "hungry" and had "natural attributes in terms of his pace and technique."

George Weah was a star striker for PSG and Milan in the 1990s, and in 1995 became the first and still the only African-born player to win FIFA's world player of the year award and France's Ballon d'Or. Weah was elected president of Liberia in December 2017.

Tim Weah was born in New York and raised in the U.S. He has made eight appearances for the U.S. team, scoring in a friendly against Bolivia in May, and can also play as an attacking midfielder.

