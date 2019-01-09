TNIE GOAL 2019: Big win for Sri Vyasa

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sri Vyasa NSS College, Wadakkancherry, pulled off a stunning 4-0 victory over MAMO College, Mukkam, in the second game on Tuesday. Shihabudeen (28’), Deepak (33’), Shefeer (56’) and Gokul Krishnadas (78’) were the goalscorers for Sri Vyasa. It was a game they could have easily lost by a similar margin. Before Sri Vyasa scored its four goals, MAMO attacked with such menace that it had three to four clear chances inside the first 15 minutes. Sri Vyasa had its goalkeeper Anandhu to thank.

MAMO College started with a series of chances. MAMO forwards Hasanul Hadi and Rashid P were terrorising the Sri Vyasa defence. They created chance after chance and Hasanul was guilty of two glaring misses.

Instead of sitting back, Sri Vyasa stormed forward. The first goal came against the run of play. A string of short passing stretched MAMO and the ball reached Shihabudeen who coolly finished into the far corner.

The second goal came in no time. Deepak caught MAMO goalkeeper Shamil Salam off guard after their defence had gone to sleep.

At half-time, MAMO players looked deflated and they never looked like staging a comeback. In the second half, Sri Vyasa started picking holes in a leaky MAMO defence.The third goal was a sumptuous one where three players engaged in one touch passing inside the box. Shefeer tapped the ball in. Gokul Krishnadas scored a fourth to seal the victory. The scoreline looked flattering for Sri Vysa, but the real hero was goalkeeper Anandhu.

Result

Sri Vyasa: 4 (Shihabudeen 28’, Deepak 33’, Shefeer 56’, Gokul Krishnadas 78’) bt MAMO College: 0