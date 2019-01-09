Home Sport Football

TNIE GOAL 2019: Kerala Blasters man Prasanth guides Devagiri St Joseph’s to victory

Kerala Blasters attacker K Prasanth took special permission from his club to play for St Joseph’s College, Devagiri, in the The New Indian Express GOAL 2019 on Monday.

Published: 09th January 2019

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters attacker K Prasanth took special permission from his club to play for St Joseph’s College, Devagiri, in the The New Indian Express GOAL 2019 on Monday. The attacker who has featured regularly for Blasters in the ISL said that he wanted to help out his college. Prasanth who is a third-year student of St Joseph’s struck two goals to guide his team to a 3-2 win against NSS College, Manjeri. Running with the ball and fending off defenders, he scored from a tight angle. NSS recovered from the early setback and managed to find an equaliser in the 35th minute. Their main man Shafeer breached the St Joseph’s defence as NSS managed to contain Prasanth and the teams went into half-time 1-1. Shanid Valan stepped up and converted the kick to make it 2-1 in favour of the Manjeri team. St Joseph’s got a lifeline in the 87th minute. Leon won and scored a penalty to make it 2-2.  

Result
St Joseph’s College, Devagiri, 3 (Prasanth 2’, 90’, Leon(p) 87’) bt NSS College, Manjeri 2 (Shafeer 35’,
Shahid Valan(p) 70’)

