TNIE GOAL 2019: Payyanur College wins it in tie-breaker

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Payyanur College won a thrilling encounter as they beat SS College, Areacode, in tie-breakers in the TNIE GOAL 2019 at the Maharajas College ground on Tuesday. The game ended 1-1 in regulation time. Payyanur won the tie-breakers 4-2 to finish 5-3 on aggregate.

All the action unfolded in the second half when Sanal Raju gave Payyanur the lead in the 73rd minute. SS College staged a remarkable comeback to score in the 93rd minute to take the game into tie-breakers only to end up on the losing side.

The game had a cagey start. Early on in the game, SS College suffered a setback when their defender Nizamuddeen had to be stretchered off after getting injured while clearing a ball. They regrouped and took control of the game. Anu Sabith was the main man with his ability to hold the ball and pick the right pass. Sabith had a few shots on goal but Payyanur College goalkeeper P V Vimal was largely untroubled.

Payyanur created chances and its most notable one was a free-kick from Arjun Manoj which went over the crossbar. t half-time, both teams were goalless. In the second half, Payyanur managed to take the lead when Sanal Raju scooped the ball over the goalkeeper. SS College didn’t give up and got a late equaliser. In the tie-breakers, Sooraj, Arjun Manoj, Varun TV and Issuduheen scored. For SS College, only M Jaseem and P V Jouhar managed to score.

Result

Payyanur College: 5 (Sanal Raju 73’, tiebreakers - Sooraj, Arjun Manoj, Varun T V, Issuduheen) bt SS College: 3 (Mohammed Ashique 90+3’, tiebreakers - M Jaseem, Jouhar)