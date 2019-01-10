Home Sport Football

Chennaiyin FC co-owner Abhishek Bachchan rushes to rescue of fan with rare heart disorder

The Bollywood star has donated Rs 5 lakh towards the treatment of a diehard Chennaiyin FC fan suffering from a rare heart disorder known as Pulmonary Atresia With Intact Ventricular Septum (PAIVS)

Chennaiyin FC co-owner and actor Abhishek Bachchan. (File | AFP)

Whenever Chennaiyin FC co-owner and actor Abhishek Bachchan is asked about the club's fans, he responds with a smile, saying the "fans are like family." A recent heartwarming gesture by Abhishek shows the close bond shared by him and supporters of the team.

The Bollywood star has donated Rs 5 lakh towards the treatment of a diehard Chennaiyin FC fan suffering from a rare heart disorder known as Pulmonary Atresia With Intact Ventricular Septum (PAIVS).

24-year-old Jaikumar Murugesan has been undergoing treatment for PAIVS. The young lad had reached out to the club's loyal support group Supermachans-Chennaiyin FC Fans for help as he was not in a position to pay for the medical costs which come to around Rs 2 lakh.

The Supermachans subsequently set up an online fundraiser to fetch money for the treatment. Jaikumar, who is currently admitted in a private hospital in Chennai, had put up a statement seeking support on the fundraiser page.

His statement reads, "Hello everyone, this is Jaikumar. I'm getting treatment for PAIVS. Due to the difficult financial situation of my family, I can't allocate funds for my treatment. We are not able to raise the money to meet this medical expense and therefore we are requesting for your help to raise funds for my treatment. We request you to support us by donating the money before March."

Jenisha Rani, one of the core members of Supermachans, said, "To begin his initial treatment, there was an urgent need for Rs 60,000 in 15 days. At the end of day five, the amount received was around Rs 57,000 and on the sixth day, Abhishek Bachchan donated Rs 5 lakh. We were all speechless. He truly is the best boss and we are very proud to have him at our club."

Humanity first, rivalry next

Various football clubs from across the country set rivalries aside and came forward to support Jaikumar. Sharing details about the immense contribution from rival clubs, Jenisha said, "It was amazing to see people leaving behind their rivalries and coming forward. We have had many differences with Chennai City FC in the past, but its owner Rohit Ramesh was one of the very first contributors. It was an amazing gesture. Former Indian footballer Raman Vijayan had also donated immediately when informed about Jai's treatment. ISL club fan groups West Block Blues, Manjappada, Orange Army, Blue Pilgrims and B Stand Blues all extended their support for the cause despite the rivalries, which was heartwarming."

Instances like these come as a reminder that humanity always prevails. The New Indian Express wishes Jaikumar a speedy recovery.

What is PAIVS?

PAIVS is a disorder where the blood flow to the lung's right ventricle is obstructed. As a result, blood is restricted from entering the lungs and pulmonary artery, leading to the underdevelopment of the heart.

