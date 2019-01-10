Home Sport Football

Copa del Rey: Vinicius Jr inspires Real Madrid to much-needed win over Leganes 

The Brazilian had been at the centre of things last weekend too after being denied a controversial penalty during the second half of Real Sociedad's shock win.

Published: 10th January 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr celebrates after scoring during a Spanish Copa del Rey against Leganes at the Bernabeu stadium (photo | AP)

By AFP

GIRONA: Vinicius Junior starred and Real Madrid steadied the ship as a 3-0 win over Leganes put them on the brink of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Vinicius, the 18-year-old Brazilian signed by Madrid last summer, capped an electric display at the Santiago Bernabeu with a stunning volley, his third goal for the club and the team's third of the night.

By then, Sergio Ramos had converted a first-half penalty and Lucas Vazquez doubled the advantage to set Madrid on their way to a much-needed first victory of 2019.

It will take a seismic comeback for Leganes to overturn the deficit in next week's second leg but more important to coach Santiago Solari was the rhythm regained, following two La Liga games without a victory.

The home crowd, who had whistled and waved white handkerchiefs on Sunday after the loss to Real Sociedad, were also treated to the sight of Brahim Diaz making his debut, the 19-year-old coming off the bench following his move from Manchester City.

Vinicius was the shining light, however.

The striker was alive to every ball in the final third and his finish, a sweet shot with his body off balance, was a triumph for technical talent.

"He is taking big steps," Solari said afterwards.

"He has always had the ability but to develop it and show it in the Bernabeu, alongside so many great players, speaks of his confidence and his courage."

Vinicius had been at the centre of things last weekend too after being denied a controversial penalty during the second half of Real Sociedad's shock win.

It was Madrid, however, who were the beneficiaries of a marginal decision this time as Alvaro Odriozola tumbled out of a tussle with Gerard Gumbau and Ramos made no mistake.

Leganes had started brighter and could have been ahead had Martin Braithwaite been more precise with his finishing or quicker to a Gumbau pass across goal.

Instead, Madrid doubled their lead in the second half when Karim Benzema latched onto an underhit backpass from Bustinza and teed up Vinicius.

He slid in Vazquez to finish.

Vinicius then got the goal his performance deserved as Odriozola floated a cross to the back post.

Back-pedalling, the teenager adjusted his feet before swivelling into an acrobatic shot, the ball flying into left-hand corner.

Earlier, Antoine Griezmann helped Atletico Madrid edge towards the last eight as they took a valuable away goal from a 1-1 draw with Girona.

Griezmann's early shot found its way in off both the crossbar and then goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz but Girona hit back before half-time through Anthony Lozano.

Neither side could find a winner at Montilivi but Atletico will be the happier, with the second leg at home still to come next week.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Real Madrid Leganes Vinicius Junior Vinicius Jr Copa del Rey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp