TNIE GOAL 2019: Kerala Blasters star Sahal cheers SN College on

The young midfielder is busy training with the Blasters but he was more than willing to put the SN jersey on and play.

Published: 10th January 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Blasters star Sahal Abdul Samad pose with the SN College, Kannur team who beat University College Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: SN College, Kannur, had a special supporter on Wednesday. Kerala Blasters star Sahal Abdul Samad cheered his former teammates on as they faced University College, Thiruvananthapuram. The young midfielder is busy training with the Blasters but he was more than willing to put the SN jersey on and play.

However, he was resting and recovering from the training sessions with his club and watched on. SN didn’t need Sahal as it managed to comfortably beat University College by a 4-0 margin.Srubin KV (36’), Jaseel K (57’, 71’) and Rahul P (75’) scored for SN College. Both teams had university-level players in their ranks and it was evident in the match. It was a high-class contest but Kannur was a notch above its opponents. The quickness with which SN College switched from defence to attack is where it outperformed University College.

All its goals came from swift counter-attacks and clinical finishing. University College had a few chances but couldn’t convert. After the match, Sahal went over to meet the SN College players and congratulate them. The midfielder was swarmed by the players and fans to get a photo with him. Sahal obliged and brought a star value to the match. Many years ago, Sahal was one of the players who got spotted in the GOAL tournament.

Result

SN College Kannur (Srubin KV 36’, Jaseel K 57’, 71’, Rahul P 75’) bt University College Thiruvananthapuram: 0

