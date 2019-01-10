Home Sport Football

TNIE GOAL 2019: Maharaja’s College impress as they look to find their footing

After a tepid first half, goals from Brayon Xavier in the 70th minute and Sree Hari in the 76th minute helped them advance to the pre-quarters.

Published: 10th January 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, in action against St Xavier’s College Thumba in the TNIE GOAL 2019 at the Maharaja’s College ground, on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Backed by a vociferous crowd and playing on home ground, Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, beat St Xavier’s, College, Thumba 2-0 in TNIE GOAL 2019 at the Maharajas college ground on Wednesday.

Their reward for the victory is a pre-quarter encounter against defending champions Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur. Over the past couple of years, the aim of the college has been to build a competitive team which can rub shoulders with the big university teams. And the team that took to the field on Wednesday gave a good account of themselves.

After a tepid first half, goals from Brayon Xavier in the 70th minute and Sree Hari in the 76th minute helped them advance to the pre-quarters. Team manager Aju said the team is still gelling together and that was the reason why it took time for them to click.

The first half was full of running from both teams but without any end product. In the second half, Maharaja’s College decided to be more direct. Their midfielder Brayon Xavier started launching balls in the direction of the attackers.  In one such move, Brayon picked out the run of Helgo who was through on goal when Joil John brought him down in the penalty box.  

Brayon coolly steered the ball into the net. It didn’t take long for Maharaja’s to extend their lead. Sreehari found himself in space inside the box and drove the ball into the net to secure the win.

Result

Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam: 2 (Brayon Xavier 70’, Sreehari 76’) bt St Xavier’s College Thumba: 0

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TNIE Goal 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp