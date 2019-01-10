TNIE GOAL 2019: Maharaja’s College impress as they look to find their footing

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Backed by a vociferous crowd and playing on home ground, Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, beat St Xavier’s, College, Thumba 2-0 in TNIE GOAL 2019 at the Maharajas college ground on Wednesday.

Their reward for the victory is a pre-quarter encounter against defending champions Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur. Over the past couple of years, the aim of the college has been to build a competitive team which can rub shoulders with the big university teams. And the team that took to the field on Wednesday gave a good account of themselves.

After a tepid first half, goals from Brayon Xavier in the 70th minute and Sree Hari in the 76th minute helped them advance to the pre-quarters. Team manager Aju said the team is still gelling together and that was the reason why it took time for them to click.

The first half was full of running from both teams but without any end product. In the second half, Maharaja’s College decided to be more direct. Their midfielder Brayon Xavier started launching balls in the direction of the attackers. In one such move, Brayon picked out the run of Helgo who was through on goal when Joil John brought him down in the penalty box.

Brayon coolly steered the ball into the net. It didn’t take long for Maharaja’s to extend their lead. Sreehari found himself in space inside the box and drove the ball into the net to secure the win.

Result

Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam: 2 (Brayon Xavier 70’, Sreehari 76’) bt St Xavier’s College Thumba: 0