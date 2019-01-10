AFC Asian Cup: Tigers enter lion’s den

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s hard to think of the last time an Indian football team trod out for a match with the potential to change its face forever. If India, as the odds indicate, lose against hosts UAE on Thursday, it’ll slightly dampen the euphoria of that emphatic win against Thailand. A close loss will only marginally hurt the Blue Tigers’ chances of progressing to the next round — a draw against Bahrain should still do it. If results conspire favourably, India could even finish second in the group with just one more point.

Think of what a win could do! India will become the first team to qualify for the knockouts of the second-biggest tournament an Asian national team can play. That same point against Bahrain — which before the tournament, many saw as India’s best-case scenario — would make them group toppers. The last sixteen would suddenly become a less daunting task with the likes of Kyrgyzstan — who India beat in the qualifiers — potentially waiting. If one win on the Asian stage could capture the imagination of football fans all over the country — the Thailand match was reportedly as keenly followed as English Premier League games on Hotstar — imagine what an extended run in the tournament could do.

On paper, it doesn’t appear so far fetched. UAE struggled in their opener against Bahrain. They are not far ahead of India on the rankings table —18 spots separate the two teams. They are on a spectacularly bad run in terms of results, winning just two of their last fifteen matches (though a lot of those have been against really good teams). Thailand, who India decimated in the opener, managed to hold them when they met in a World Cup qualifier in 2017. And the last time these two teams crossed paths, in 2011, India actually held UAE to a 2-2 draw in New Delhi.

But in the end, UAE are a vastly stronger team playing in front of a home crowd. It almost seems a sin to dream of a favourable result, considering how Indian football has, in recent years, shown a tendency to hit rock-bottom, then drill through it to find a new low. But if there’s anything that Chhetri & Co’s display against Thailand has given fans, it is that hint of belief, to look up at a daunting game and wonder ‘what if?’.

Coach Stephen Constantine is under no illusions as to the pedigree of his opponents. “We know all the three games were going to be very tough,” he said, at his pre-match press conference. “There’ll be no easy game at this level. But we’ll go toe-to-toe with them. A game is not played on paper, but on the pitch. The UAE are the hosts and will be under pressure. It’s understandable they will go for all three points.“They are a physical, as well as a skilful side. I am not worried about our fitness. We have to play our best game to get the result.”

UAE bank on 12th man

India’s grand opening seems to have left the UAE football association concerned, which has adopted a unique strategy to fill the stands. It has been reported that they have bought 5,000 tickets for the game against India for distribution among local fans on the match day for free.