TNIE GOAL 2019: Farook College blank MES Keveeyam 6-0, storm into quarter finals in style

Aided by a classy hat-trick by Thahirzaman, Forook College drubbed MES 6-0 in a one-sided contest. Coming from a 5-0 win over UC College, Aluva, MES were on high.

Published: 11th January 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

Action from the match between MES College Valanchery and Farook College in the TNIE Goal Tournament at the Maharaja’s College Stadium on Thursday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Farook College, Kozhikode, ran riot against MES Keveeyam College, Valanchery, to reach the quarterfinals of the GOAL 2019 all Kerala inter-college football tournament organised by The New Indian Express at the Maharaja’s College Stadium here on Thursday.

Aided by a classy hat-trick by Thahirzaman, Forook College drubbed MES 6-0 in a one-sided contest. Coming from a 5-0 win over UC College, Aluva, MES were on high. However, the pre-quarters turned out to be a different story entirely. Farook scored their first goal as early as the fifth minute. They held up the ball till they could find a way to break down MES. The Kozhikode side kept passing the ball around the penalty box and at the right moment released it to Thahirzaman who buried it into the net. It was a perfectly executed team goal.

The second goal came from the boots of Mohammed Ihsal who deceived the MES defenders with his clever movement in the box. At half-time, MES were trailing 3-0 after Suhail M A scored in the 32nd minute.

The second-half was an all Thahirzaman show. He unlocked the MES defence again in the 57th minute before completing his hat-trick in the 68th minute. Meanwhile, MES forward Jinshad who had scored a hat-trick in the previous game but struggled against the robust Farook defence. Mohammed Salil made it 6-0 in the 71st minute.

Result

Farook College 6 (Thahirzaman 5’, 57’, 68’, Mohammed Ihsal 15’,Suhail MA 32’, Mohammed Salil 71’) bt MES College Valanchery 0.

TNIE Goal 2019

