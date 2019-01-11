Home Sport Football

TNIE GOAL 2019: Nirmala College moves into last 8

Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha, strolled to a 3-1 win against MPMM S N College, Shoranur, in their pre-quarterfinal match of GOAL 2019 played at the Maharaja’s College Stadium here on Thursday.

Published: 11th January 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

Jithin of Nirmala College scoring from the spot against MPMM SN College Shoranur in the TNIE Goal Tournament at Maharaja’s College Stadium on Thursday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha, strolled to a 3-1 win against MPMM S N College, Shoranur, in their pre-quarterfinal match of GOAL 2019 played at the Maharaja’s College Stadium here on Thursday.
Abhirav Shaji scored a brace and Jithin scored one as Nirmala College booked their place in the quarterfinal. Fariz V M scored the consolation goal for the Shoranur side who exited from the tournament.
The match had a slow start. The two teams engaged in a mid-field battle and showed hesitation in getting in the first blow.

The sterile passing and running eventually gave way to a goal in the 36th minute. The move started from a dead ball situation. Nirmala College launched the ball into the box. Though the MPMM defence cleared it, the ball was recycled back into the final third. Abhirav held off his marker and side-footed the ball into the net.

Nirmala College went into half-time leading 1-0.

After the changeover, Abhirav managed to score again after a slow buildup. The ball was worked through the centre into the path of Abhirav.  The forward timed his run to perfection and beat the off-side trap before curling it past the keeper.Substitute Fariz managed to pull one back for the Shoranur side against the run of play. However, any chance of a comeback was stifled by a third goal for Nirmala by Jithin, who scored from the penalty spot.

Result

Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha, 3 (Abhirav Shaji 36’, 50’, Jithin M 79’) bt MPMM S N College Shoranur (Fariz 76’)

