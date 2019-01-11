Home Sport Football

Sarri struggles to spark misfiring Chelsea

The root cause of Chelsea's recent dip has been their misfiring forwards. Plagued by injuries, Olivier Giroud has managed just five goals this season, with only one coming in the league.

Published: 11th January 2019 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

LONDON: Maurizio Sarri must solve Chelsea's striker crisis as his spluttering side bid to get back on track against Newcastle on Saturday.

Sarri's fourth-placed team are clinging onto a three-point lead over fifth-placed Arsenal in the Premier League, leaving them with no margin for error in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The root cause of Chelsea's recent dip has been their misfiring forwards. Plagued by injuries, Olivier Giroud has managed just five goals this season, with only one coming in the league.

Alvaro Morata has netted nine times, but just five of those goals have come in his 16 league appearances.

Morata appears to be uninterested in adapting to the demands of the physical Premier League -- the former Real Madrid forward's diffident style is the polar opposite of the bruising presence provided by Diego Costa, who fired Chelsea to two titles.

Sarri has recognised the fatal flaw in Chelsea's squad and installed Eden Hazard as his central striker on several occasions in a bid to spark his attack.

But moving Hazard to the 'false nine' position was a huge gamble given the Belgian's success on the flanks, where his sublime skills have more room to flourish.

Hazard has dropped several hints that he would prefer to remain in a wide role and his subdued performances up front have raised questions about Sarri's tactical switch.

With Hazard refusing to rule out joining Real Madrid following interest from the European champions, Chelsea need to keep their prize asset happy.

"They're definitely not getting the best out of Hazard," former Tottenham and England Jermaine Jenas said.

"You get the best out of him on the left, breaking from deep, running at players. That's how he scores a lot of his goals.

"Up top, with his back to goal, he is a lot easier to deal with. Chelsea are obviously a top, top side, but I think he has outgrown them. He needs to move on."

Impotence

Hazard has scored just four times in his last 16 games and, while not all of them were played as a striker, it is a significant enough sample size to suggest Sarri must find another answer.

Chelsea's failure to convert territorial dominance into goals during Tuesday's 1-0 defeat against Tottenham in the League Cup semi-final first leg was just their latest display of attacking impotence.

Hazard was unable to escape Tottenham's smothering defence and endured seven fouls -- more than any other game this season, providing further evidence that he needs the space on the flanks to work his magic.

No wonder Sarri recently talked of wanting "characteristics" in attack and admitted to being frustrated by his team's lack of cutting edge.

It doesn't help that the supply lines from midfield are so uninspired at present.

Jorginho is a solid presence in front of the back four, but he rarely contributes to attacks.

N'Golo Kante looks a fish out of water in a more advanced midfield role than he is used to, while Ross Barkley, Mateo Kovacic, Willian and Pedro have all struggled at times this season. 

Sarri has also been forced to hand Callum Hudson-Odoi a place in his starting line-up in a bid to convince the promising but raw 18-year-old to reject an offer from Bayern Munich.

Turning to the transfer market for a solution, Sarri has been linked with a move for Gonzalo Higuain, currently on loan at AC Milan from Juventus.

The Argentina striker thrived under Sarri at Napoli, scoring 36 Serie A goals during the 2015-16 season.

The deal would reportedly involve the 31-year-old joining Chelsea on loan with an option to sign permanently at the end of the season.

In theory, a visit from struggling Newcastle should offer a chance for Chelsea to play their way back into rhythm.

But the Blues can take nothing for granted after failing to score in three of their last five home league games against Everton, Leicester and Southampton.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
English Premier League Chelsea Maurizio Sarri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp